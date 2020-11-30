Back to Business: Jack Rogers Tire Pros

The Rogers family has been putting tires on Aiken’s cars for more than75 years, long before many roads in the area were paved and tire options were just as limited as the types of automobiles.
By 1975, two of the men in the Rogers family, Jack Rogers and his son Jimmie Rogers, opened Jack Rogers Tires – recently renamed Jack Rogers Tire Pros – and have continued to be a familiar name in the Aiken community with its location at 1724 Richland Ave. East.
Now run by Jimmie Rogers and his sister, Jenny, the business has held onto the same principles to keep their customers coming back for decades: be honest and give the customer exactly what they need.
That philosophy continues to work.
Jack Rogers Tire Pros continues to bring customers from not only South Carolina and neighboring Georgia, but other states like North Carolina and even Florida.
Not to mention that new generations of local families continue to come in, keeping the Rogers family legacy alive.
On top of traditional tire services, air and rotation, Jack Rogers Tire Pros also deals with other mechanical needs such as brake repair, alignments, lube, oil and filter change, and more.
However, Jack Rogers Tire Pros avoids giving its employees a quota to meet.
“Our employees are not paid by commissions or quotas but instead we are a family business,” Jimmie Rogers said.
“I have a motto for our guys here. If you wouldn’t do it to your car or your momma’s car, you’d better not do it here,” Rogers said. ““I like to be honest up front and sell you what you need, not what you don’t need.”
The Rogers family is proud to be a Tire Pros dealership, home of the hassle-free warranty guarantee car care center. “That’s what separates us from the big-box stores,” Rogers said.
Rogers ensures that he will be on a first-name basis with a customer to earn repeat business. With each visit, Jack Rogers Tire Pros treats the customer and car like family.
“The bottom line is I want the customer happy and we’ll do that no matter what it takes,” Rogers said. “What’s good for you is actually really good for me.”
Sponsored Content
To have your business sponsor this weekly feature, contact Diane Daniell at 803-644-2369 or ddaniell@aikenstandard.com.