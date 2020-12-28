Back to Business: Hibbitts Drug Company

Amy Hibbitts started her New Ellenton pharmacy in 2015 to better take care of the medical needs of her community.
Five years later, Hibbitts Drug Company has developed a devoted customer base from Aiken to Jackson and other areas in between.
“[Customers] have a choice to come see us or go somewhere else, and they choose us,” Hibbitts said. “They give us the opportunity to not have to work for a big box … and we’re very thankful for that.”
A former Rite-Aid pharmacist, Hibbitts sought out to be “her own boss,” especially after the Aiken location closed. Now she has the assistance of three additional staff pharmacists, four full-time technicians, one part-time technician and a manager for the pharmacy’s gift shop. All of them are ready to serve the New Ellenton community and beyond.
The greatest service of all lies in Hibbitts Drug’s customer services, Hibbitts said, as staff are “willing to go an extra mile” to accommodate exactly what a customer needs, and even work with customers on pricing when insurance doesn’t cover their prescription.
Hibbitts Drug also offers several traditional services, including prescription filling, medical equipment sales and rentals, blood pressure screenings and flu shots and other immunizations. The pharmacy additionally offers items such as medical shoes and over-the-counter medicines for many medical situations.
Hibbitts Drug is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the Phase 2 rollout around mid-February, Hibbitts said.
Hibbitts Drug is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit the pharmacy’s website at www.hibbittsdrug.com or call 803-443-0077.