Back to Business: Coastal Carolina National Bank

CCNB, Coastal Carolina National Bank, has been serving clients in Aiken since merging with VistaBank in the fall of 2016.
“Since the merger, we anticipated outgrowing the Laurens Street branch, and began searching for a location that would better serve the Aiken community”, said Laurence Bolchoz, President and CEO of Coastal Carolina National Bank. “We’re thrilled to announce our Aiken branch, currently located at 128 Laurens St. NW, is moving to a new and bigger location only minutes away. Our permanent branch will be located at 318 Richland Ave. West, and this new location will better accommodate the services we want to provide."
“CCNB’s new location will be an attractive addition to our downtown community”, said Steve Hales, Senior Vice President, Aiken City Executive and Mortgage Sales Manager. “The new location will offer ample parking, a drive-thru, and ATM, to better serve our clients.”
Although many banks offer similar services, CCNB claims it’s the relationship they have with their customers that sets them apart. CCNB creates a “home town” banking experience, as they are on a first-name basis with many of their clients and take a genuine interest in knowing how each customer prefers to bank.
“Being able to provide individual attention to our customers, and developing a meaningful productive banking relationship, is what fine community banking is all about," Hales said. "CCNB offers timely decisions on loans and use our ‘We Can Do That’ spirit to look for solutions that work best for our customers."
Hales has been a resident of Aiken since 1998. In 2017, he left a position at another bank seeking to work for a bank that strives to make a difference in the communities they serve. Whether it’s helping first-time homebuyers navigate through the mortgage process, or taking time to understand a client’s business lifestyle, Hales reflects the company’s mission to provide exceptional customer service and keep banking simple for its customers.
“I joined CCNB so I could bring better banking solutions to the Aiken community, and work for a bank who genuinely cares about its customers and treats every individual with respect. I am eager to share CCNB with the Aiken community I care so deeply about,” Hales said.
CCNB offers personal checking accounts with no monthly balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees, and customers pay no ATM fees, nationwide. For more information, visit the bank’s website at https://www.myccnb.com or call 803-644-9550.
Sponsored content
