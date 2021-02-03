Augusta National, Masters helping with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are allocating resources to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The private club is teaming up with Augusta University Health to help expand vaccinations throughout the community, club and tournament chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday.
The club will provide property in the Washington Square shopping center to serve as a central vaccination site for the Augusta area. It will be operated by AU Health and will open Monday, Feb. 8. It will remain open as long as needed, according to a news release.
Augusta National and the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area also will provide matching $1 million contributions. The $2 million donation will fund operations at the Washington Square location and allow the opening of pop-up clinics in underserved communities, including the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods in Augusta.
The contribution also will fund AU Health’s first mobile vaccination unit. Appointments for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can be made at augustahealth.org/vaccine. The money also will enable the East Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to add a second mobile vaccination unit.
“Helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations is another meaningful way to do more for our neighbors in the Augusta community that has supported the Masters Tournament for more than 80 years,” Ridley said in a statement. “The dedication of Augusta University Health, Georgia Department of Public Health and all health care providers working courageously during this pandemic is inspiring, and they deserve our enduring gratitude and support. We hope these resources will have an immediate impact on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable and our community at large through more vaccinations."
The Masters, the area’s biggest event, will be held in April with a limited number of patrons in attendance. Last year, the tournament was delayed from its normal spring date to November and held without fans.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Augusta National has worked to equip and support COVID-19 response efforts in Augusta and the surrounding communities. In March, Augusta National and the Community Foundation for the CSRA coordinated a joint contribution of $2 million to expand local COVID-19 testing at Augusta University and support the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.