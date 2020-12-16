Augusta man charged with shooting at home, threatened to kill woman and juvenile

An Augusta man is facing several charges for reportedly shooting and threatening to kill a North Augusta woman and her child on multiple occasions.
Brandon Dijon Williams, 35, of Augusta was charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful communication, first degree domestic violence, first degree burglary, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to jail records.
An incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office details four separate instances where the suspect threatened to kill a North Augusta woman and her 12-year-old child in the months of July and October.
The victim reported to deputies she was legally divorced from the suspect and the couple no longer live together but they still share a child in common.
Williams reportedly shot the victim's home on two separate occasions, once on July 15 and again on July 16, an incident report states. Both times the suspect fled before authorities arrived.
In both instances, the suspect reportedly sent text messages and phone calls to the victim threatening to kill the victim and the juvenile, the report states.
In an incident on Oct. 5, the suspect returned to the victim's home and demanded to be let inside while pointing a gun at the victim. The suspect fled the scene after learning the victim called the sheriff's office.
Williams was detained and charged Tuesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday afternoon.