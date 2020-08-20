Augusta homicide suspect captured in Aiken County

A homicide suspect who reportedly shot and killed a Richmond County Code Enforcement Officer was detained at an Aiken residence on Thursday, authorities confirm.
Charles "Chip" Case was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 a.m., Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said.
The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of 13th street in Augusta, the authorities reported.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office named Smitty Oliver Melton, 65, as the wanted suspect in the shooting.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office began assisting the Richmond County Sheriff's Office with locating the suspect after the incident was reported, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the ACSO said.
Melton was tracked to and arrested at an address on Pipeline Road in Aiken at approximately 6 p.m., Abdullah said.
As of Thursday night, Melton was being held in the Aiken County detention center and is pending extradition to Georgia.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis released a statement offering condolences to the Case family on behalf of the Augusta Commission and residents of Augusta.
"The tragic loss of life due to a senseless act of violence is painful for all of us, and I want the Case family to know we are with them to support them as they grieve the loss of Charles," Davis said in a statement on Thursday. "We are helping our employees who may need support with EAP and grief counseling services. This remains an active investigation and the Sheriff's Office, and our District Attorney will pursue justice in this and every act of violence in our city.”