Attorney Lin Wood embraces chaos in race for SC GOP chair

In backing former President Donald Trump, a political firebrand unafraid to lash rivals and throw his weight around, Lin Wood sought chaos.

“I was in for Trump,” the iconoclastic attorney told more than 100 people at an Aiken Republican Club luncheon Tuesday. “I said, ‘Let’s have chaos instead of criminals.’ And, boy, did we get chaos, which is exactly what this country needed.”

Now, as he seeks the S.C. Republican Party chairmanship and goes for the throat of a two-term incumbent, Wood is harnessing that same turbulent energy.

“We need some chaos in the Republican Party in South Carolina. Somebody needs to shake it up,” said Wood, who traffics in conspiracy theories and has assailed former Vice President Mike Pence as well as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Wood threw his hat into the chairman ring – he described it as jumping in – earlier this year, shortly after moving to the Palmetto State from neighboring Georgia. Both states, he alleged Tuesday, are rife with corruption.

“You’ve got problems that need to be fixed? Face them. Fix them,” Wood said. “And then focus: How can we make the South Carolina Republican Party better? How can we make South Carolina better? How can we make America better?”

His decision to campaign for state GOP chair was motivated by his desire to reform and return the power to the people, he has explained. He offered similar remarks – barbed and purposeful – Tuesday at Newberry Hall.

“So, if you decide that you want change in your leadership in the South Carolina Republican Party,” Wood said, “if you want the people, the members, to have control of their party, then you’re going to have to have change.”

Wood is competing against incumbent Drew McKissick, a man in pursuit of a third term with a pair of Trump endorsements in his pocket.

“President Trump endorsed my reelection campaign,” McKissick told the Aiken Standard on Tuesday, “and that speaks for itself.”

The chairman previously welcomed Wood’s challenge. But after a testy confrontation and exchange, filmed and posted to YouTube, and Wood’s chaos-clasping campaign in Aiken, McKissick brandished knives.

“Lin Wood is a carpetbagging RINO who’s been in South Carolina for just two months – probably because he’s under investigation for voter fraud and is ducking a mental evaluation from the Georgia Bar Association,” McKissick said. “He’s a slick trial lawyer who donated to Obama twice, supported candidates endorsed by Planned Parenthood, but has no experience running campaigns.”

McKissick is scheduled to address the Aiken Republican Club in May. Club President John Massie said he was invited prior but things didn’t work out.

“One of the basic tenets of the Aiken Republican Club is that we invite people of all political opinions, all conservative Republicans, who want to have a forum to talk about their plans, their dreams and aspirations, and their beliefs,” Massie said.