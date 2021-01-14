Argument over drug deal led to shooting that killed 12-year-old Aiken boy, prosecutors say

New details in the death of a 12-year-old Aiken boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year were shared in a bond hearing on Thursday.
Prosecutors revealed the Crosland Park home in which Edward McKenzie Jr. was shot and killed was targeted following an argument between the alleged shooter and a resident in the home over a drug deal.
On Thursday, the 2nd Judicial Circuit laid out evidence discovered in the case against suspect Hykeem Hampton, 25, of Aiken who is charged in the fatal shooting.
A second suspect identified in McKenzie's murder, 31-year-old Demetrius Williams, was being sought by police until he was shot and killed in Warrenville on Jan. 8.
Dominique Bush, 28, of Aiken, who lived in the home with McKenzie, was charged in Williams' murder.
On Oct. 11, 2020, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a house located in the 1400 block of Wyman Street in Aiken for reports of a shooting that occurred at 3:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, police learned McKenzie had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene. McKenzie's 13-year-old cousin was reportedly shot in the leg and later required surgery to have the bullet removed.
The two were reportedly asleep when the shot blasted through the home, Prosecutor Ashley Hammack said Thursday.
Investigators obtained phone records from every occupant of the house in an effort to learn why the house had been shot.
Bush was an occupant of the home while dating McKenzie's mother. His phone records revealed he had been in an argument with Hampton over a drug deal that took place on Oct. 4, 2020.
Through anonymous tips, further cellphone records and multiple witness statements, investigators identified Hampton and Williams as suspects in the case. Both had outstanding warrants for attempted murder related to another drive-by shooting that occurred on April 10, 2020.
On Oct. 14, 2020, Hampton was located and issued warrants at the Days Inn on U.S. Highway 1, Hammack said. He told police he was not in Crosland Park and that he was with his girlfriend, Erica Smith. Smith was later charged with accessory for lying to investigators.
Law enforcement obtained video footage from around the time of the shooting from multiple businesses near the Crosland Park neighborhood, Hammack said.
Video footage from the Circle K on Richland Avenue showed a dark or black vehicle pulling into the parking lot at 3:23 a.m. the morning of the shooting.
Police were able to identify Williams as the driver of that vehicle, Hampton as the back seat passenger and Tashia Latrece Limehouse as the front seat passenger of the vehicle.
"The occupants of the vehicle go into the Circle K ultimately come back… into the vehicle with Williams driving," Hammack said. "They exit the parking lot at 3:33 a.m., traveling east toward Crosland Park."
Law enforcement also obtained video footage from the Burger King located near the entrance to the Crosland Park neighborhood.
The footage shows the same vehicle entering the neighborhood at 3:43 a.m., approximately four minutes before the shooting.
"This vehicle also matches the description given by multiple 911 callers who indicated this vehicle was traveling on Wyman Street with their headlights off immediately after the shooting," Hammack said.
Police ultimately interviewed Limehouse who initially said she fell asleep after the group left Circle K and did not recall what happened that night. She was later charged with accessory for providing false information to law enforcement.
She later recanted her statement and told police she remembered Williams parking the car in Crosland Park. Hampton then allegedly got out of the car but returned after Limehouse heard gunshots. The group fled and took Hampton to his grandmother's house.
At Thursday's hearing, Hampton's legal representative told the court there is reason to believe that Williams shot at the home and not Hampton.
"[Williams] was known to be someone who did these types of crimes and actually brag about it through his social media," Hampton's legal representative said.
Although encouraged by his legal representative not to speak on fact of the case, Hampton issued a statement to plead presiding Judge Clifton Newman for bond.
"As far as the allegations against me, I know my lawyer told me not to speak on them but I was not known as a menace to society or anyone thinking of me as a violent individual," Hampton said.
In addition to the state, Detective Jeremy Hembree, who served as one of the lead investigators in the case with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said the department strongly opposed bond for Hampton for the safety of the Aiken community.
"This incident was preventable had the drug transaction not occurred," Hembree said. "As far as disregard for others safety and a disregard for safety in the community, I don’t think you can have a better case to show that he is a danger to our community."
Hembree continued, "If he is out then there’s a possibility for retaliation to continue. We hope not but obviously that is the case. We feel that Mr. Hampton should stay incarcerated until his trial date. There’s a better chance of our community being safer for it."
Hampton was denied bond and continues to be held in the Aiken County detention center.