Apartments at Village at Woodside approved by Aiken City Council

Plans to build apartments near Silver Bluff Road at the Village at Woodside have secured the Aiken City Council’s blessing, weeks after a planning panel signed off on them, as well.
The City Council on Monday night, following a public hearing, approved a concept-plan change for the upscale Southside community, clearing a path for the project.
The measure passed 6-0. City Council member Ed Woltz was absent. The council preliminarily approved the revision for, and relocation of, the apartments late last month.
The Village at Woodside concept has been amended several times over the years, including in 2019. The 2005 plan featured 299 residential units; almost half were designated multifamily or villas, according to the city. The broad strokes have since remained consistent, said Planning Director Ryan Bland.
The newly approved development – approximately 100 multifamily apartments, a pool and a clubhouse, according to drawings submitted to the city and reviewed by the council – would sit north of Village Green Boulevard, within walking distance of restaurants and amenities.
The exact architecture and design of the apartments are still in flux, a representative said, and construction would be phased. The tract selected for development is currently wooded.
Several Village at Woodside residents objected to the apartment plans at an earlier Planning Commission meeting. Some resistance played out Monday.
Emails and messages sent to the city – and provided to City Council before the meeting and vote – paint a picture of disappointment and disconnect.
“I am a resident at the Village at Woodside. I bought here because this was an ideal place for retirement,” Carla Tucker wrote in one message. “While I understand progress is inevitable, we, the residents of the Village, have been blindsided by this proposed apartment complex at the entrance off Silver Bluff.”
“The concept of a quaint, small and quiet Village a mile off the busy main highway disappears and is replaced by just another high-density development,” E. Preston Rahe Jr. wrote in another.
Traffic, parking, noise and property-value concerns have also been expressed.