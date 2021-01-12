Annual report shows latest trends in the fight against human trafficking

Raising awareness about human trafficking continues to be an ongoing task for Aiken County and the state as Human Trafficking Awareness month continues.
Since 2012, law enforcement and local organizations have used the month of January to share information and hosts events reminding the public of the dangers of human trafficking, ongoing efforts to prevent trafficking and trends.
"This sort of thing goes on everyday," Capt. Maryanne Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said. "It’s dependent upon someone bringing it to our attention and that could be through a victim themselves reporting it or a community member."
On Monday, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office releases its annual Human Trafficking Task Force report.
Wilson reported the top five counties for reported human trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline has changed since the agency's 2019 report.
No. 1 for human trafficking reports in South Carolina is Horry County for the second year in a row. The remaining counties, in order, included Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Anderson counties.
Dorchester County dropped out of the top five in this year's report, Wilson said.
"Being in the top five doesn't necessarily mean those counties have the most human trafficking," S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday. "Counties with active regional human trafficking task forces have raised awareness about the crime and how to report it, so being one of the top counties could be because it's reporting more, not because it's happening there more."
There were 139 cases of human trafficking reported in this year's annual report. Wilson also reported 179 victim cases through the hotline alone.
In 2020, 10 different defendants were charged with human trafficking, some with more than one charge, totaling 13 charges of human trafficking in the South Carolina state courts.
Three defendants pled guilty in 2020 to charges related to trafficking.
Aiken County saw zero arrests in 2020 for human trafficking but the area continues to see reports, Burgess said.
As of the publishing of this year's report, there are 75 charges of human trafficking pending in South Carolina state courts with 22 different defendants. Of those charges, 62.7% stem from Aiken County.
Aiken County's latest arrest for human trafficking occurred in April 2019. The case involves three suspects who share 47 charges between them.
At Monday's meeting Wilson shared the report's latest trends in human trafficking.
Illicit massage/spa businesses are the top sex trafficking venues in the state, Wilson reported, followed by hotels/motels, residence-based commercial sex venues, pornography and escort/delivery services.
Hospitality venues are the the top labor trafficking venues in the state followed by construction, traveling sales crews, agriculture and restaurant/food services, the annual report states.
Trafficker's relationships with a victim in 2020 have mostly been employers but is followed by intimate partner, family member, recruiter, dealer/illicit substance provider or no other relationship/pimp, according to the annual report.
Burgess encourages anyone with information about a possible human trafficking case to contact law enforcement immediately.
Tips regarding human trafficking can be shared by calling the National Human Trafficking Hot Line at 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233-733.