Aiken's IHOP reopens after nearly seven-month closure

After remaining closed for nearly seven months Aiken's IHOP reopened for business on Wednesday, vowing several changes to create a safe dining experience for patrons amid the pandemic.

The restaurant, located at 180 Aiken Mall Drive just off Whiskey Road, temporarily closed in early May due to the pandemic but promised customers it would reopen.

For months the local IHOP's parking lot remained empty as speculation on social media pointed to the location closing permanently. As of Friday morning, patrons were seen filing into the restaurant.

"IHOP has always been the place for people to pancake together under our blue roof, but for the first time in over six decades, we had to pause that tradition to protect the health and safety of our team members and guests due to COVID-19," according to an IHOP news release. "Now, as dining rooms gradually begin to reopen across the country, you’ll notice a few changes when you visit us. It’s all to keep our guests and team members safe, so you can focus on making memories again."

IHOP said new precautions will make customers' dining experience a bit different.

The chain's restaurants are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and complying with all federal, state and local mandates.

Seating will be reduced for proper social distancing. Restaurant workers are required to wear face coverings and participate in daily wellness and temperature checks.

Syrups and condiments will be provided in single-use containers, and menus will be switched to one-time-use paper products.

IHOP has also vowed to heightened cleaning and disinfecting procedures with a focus on all high-touch areas, in addition to its standard sanitation protocols, the news release states.

No one with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted in the restaurant.

Customers are asked to wait outside or in their car for a table instead of in the lobby. Hand sanitizer is also available for all guests.

Orders for curbside pickup can be made by visiting IHOP.com.