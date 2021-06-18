Aiken's Hitchcock Woods stormwater project could cost millions more than expected

The Aiken City Council on Monday pumped the brakes on the Hitchcock Woods stormwater project, as proposals for the venture came in millions of dollars over expectations.

Seven bids were received for the estimated $12.1 million project, intended to protect and preserve the woods, some 2,100 acres with dozens of miles of trails. The lowest pitch came in at $15.4 million; the highest, nearly $21 million.

City staff and a civil engineering firm, McCormick Taylor, recommended the cheapest — $15.4 million, roughly $3 million more than projected — be pursued.

But City Council on Monday unanimously voted to pause a review of the bids, an approval of a grant for the project and a resolution to move forward with a state funding application.

The continuation affords officials extra time to consider funding sources as well as how to best proceed.

“Council's going to have to be the one to select the vendor and appropriate the money,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Friday.

Work on the long-awaited Hitchcock Woods stormwater project is anticipated to begin in fiscal year 2021-22, the city’s newly adopted budget shows. That timeframe remains accurate as of Friday, Bedenbaugh said. Mayor Rick Osbon said Monday’s pause is by no means a sign that the massive project won’t move forward.

Years of stormwater discharge have scarred the woods: erosion, sedimentation and, in places, pollution threaten the acclaimed preserve.

“In the absence of any significant stormwater management alternatives, combined with the city of Aiken’s growth since 1950, the sheer volume and velocity of stormwater runoff being directed and discharged into the woods has grown to a devastating level,” reads a project breakdown on McCormick Taylor’s website.

Hitchcock Woods is recognized as the largest privately owned urban forest in the U.S. It is maintained and managed by the Hitchcock Woods Foundation.

The Hitchcock Woods Foundation Board of Trustees previously named stormwater runoff as the greatest threat to the woods.