Aiken's Generations Park could feature commercial area, more room for recreation

The future of Generations Park could include a swath of commercial development as well as dozens more acres for outdoor recreation, including sports and events fields.

Six acres of the largely untapped 120-acre tract off Columbia Highway North could eventually be used for commercial purposes, according to a concept plan reviewed by the Aiken City Council. A 75-acre chunk, still wooded, is flagged for “future recreational facilities,” the same mock-up shows.

"The concept plan depicts that the majority of the Generations Park property will be developed with recreational facilities and open space," Planning Commission documents read. City Council members have previously floated the idea of soccer or baseball fields – something to draw both residents and out-of-towners.

About 30 acres of the park have been developed thus far. Amenities include an amphitheater, playground, exercise equipment, trails and plenty of parking.

Generations Park, formerly known as Northside Park, has been billed as a catalyst, an anchor for the city’s creep toward Interstate 20; water and sewer services are expanding northward, City Council member Ed Girardeau has said, "which will open up new development and growth."

City Council on Monday night preliminary approved bringing Generations Park into city limits. The vote was unanimous. A second vote is needed to cement the matter.

The prospective annexation – a renewed effort – comes long after the city de-annexed the park in the wake of objections from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

“State law says you cannot use right of way that extends from city limits to bring property into city limits,” attorney Gary Smith advised members of council in 2018. The repeal let Aiken duck legal action; Smith had told city officials to avoid a battle.

This time around, the city is utilizing a tendril of land that connects an edge of the park to the city's northernmost boundaries.

"The property is adjacent to the city limits via a 10-foot-wide parcel that extends from the southwest corner of Generations Park to a portion of the railroad bed approximately 1,500 feet north of Summit Industrial Park," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh explained in a memo.

City officials broke ground on Generations Park in November 2017. Its development is phased.

“We look at this park as not only meeting the expanding needs of a growing community through recreation, but also, we look at it as an economic driver for our Northside, which is important, as well, and we’re very excited about that," Mayor Rick Osbon said years ago.