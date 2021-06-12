You are the owner of this article.
Aiken's Emanuel to be featured on Oprah Winfrey Network show

Christopher Emanuel, center, shown here with Morgan Mitchell, left, and his daughter, Skylar, will be featured in a national television show, “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood,” which will premier at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

 Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic

An Aiken resident will be joining celebrity guests such as John Legend, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade on a national television show.

Christopher Emanuel will be featured in “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood,” which will premier at 9 p.m. Tuesday on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Oprah Winfrey and award-winning actor and producer Sterling K. Brown will host the two-hour OWN Spotlight special.

There will be conversations with everyday dads and a musical performance by Andra Day.

“I’m speechless, I’m humbled, I’m grateful and I’m appreciative to be honored on the highest platform that you can be recognized on,” Emanuel told the Aiken Standard. “I’ve got to give praise to God.”

Emanuel has one child, a 7-year-old daughter named Skylar.

In 2014, he won a legal battle to gain custody of Skylar after she was placed in what he described as “an unethical and predatory adoption” without his consent.

Emanuel will be sharing that story on “Honoring Our Kings” and believes it will “give hope to others” who face similar situations.

Emanuel is the executive director of the Sky Is The Limit Foundation and the director of Second Baptist Church’s Teen After School Center.

As Second Baptist’s youth specialist, he develops programs to engage and communicate with young people.

In addition, Emanuel is a radio talk show host at WNRR Gospel 1380 AM and the CEO of NoDeadbeats Imprint LLC, a clothing company.


