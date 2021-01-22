Aiken's Earth Day festivities rescheduled to 2022

The usual celebration of Earth Day in Aiken has been canceled this year in favor of next, with some festivities shifting online.
Aiken's Earth Day festival is now set for April 2022.
Members of the city’s Energy and Environmental Committee made the decision. The committee leads the planning and fundraising for the local Earth Day observance.
“This is not something we wanted to do. At our previous meeting, we were finalizing plans for April this year,” said John Carman, the chairman. “Then we noted the slow rate of vaccinations and realized the recovery process was going slower than expected.”
Mayor Rick Osbon said the city continues to be proud and supportive of the Earth Day efforts and is “making strides to get beyond the pandemic.” The city, he continued, looks “forward to Earth Day in 2022.”
The celebration’s youth art contest and the Green Horse environmental awards will be conducted virtually, according to an announcement. The Energy and Environmental Committee is finalizing the criteria and categories for the awards, a new program.