Aiken's coronavirus mask rules could be extended into November

The Aiken City Council on Thursday night could renew a local mask mandate, a matter that in other cities and towns across the U.S. has proven to be a tinderbox amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.
City Council at its 7 p.m. special meeting will consider extending the emergency mask-wearing measure until noon Nov. 15. The ordinance was first passed July 13, following public pushback and news that the mayor, Rick Osbon, had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus.
The July vote was not unanimous. If the Thursday update doesn't pass, the current rules will expire next week.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the city had received more than 150 public comments, both pro and con, concerning the potential extension of rules, according to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
"I think it'll be an opportunity for council to, certainly, hear opinions and listen," Osbon said of the upcoming meeting, "and each council member will have to make the decision that they feel comfortable with and do what they feel is best for our city."
The ordinance on the table Thursday is identical to what was enacted weeks ago. Face coverings – cloth, fabric or other material that fits snug over a person's nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters – would be required in all restaurants and businesses open to the public within city limits.
Masks don't have to be worn in outdoor areas where physical distancing is possible; when exercising outdoors; when dining; in private, individual offices; or when exclusively with family members, among other exemptions, according to a draft prepared for City Council.
Children younger than 5 are not required to wear masks under the ordinance. Religious beliefs trump the requirement, as well.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety through Sept. 2 received 44 calls related to mask enforcement; the department went many days, sometimes in a row, without a single call related to masks.
No police responses, to Bedenbaugh's knowledge, produced the sort of yelling-and-screaming confrontation often seen and shared on Facebook and Twitter.
More than 124,000 instances of COVID-19 and more than 2,750 virus-related deaths have been logged in South Carolina to date. At least 2,254 cases and dozens of deaths have been traced to Aiken County, 1,070 square-miles home to approximately 167,000 people.
Aiken was far from alone in establishing some form of mask requirement: nearby New Ellenton, as well as more than 30 other Palmetto State cities and counties, did so earlier this summer. North Augusta strongly encouraged the use of masks, but stopped short of requiring them.
Masks were made mandatory at a majority of Savannah River Site operations earlier this year, as well.
"Within our local region and throughout South Carolina, we are seeing a significant increase in confirmed cases," a June 25 message from Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney reads. "So, it is incumbent on us, like the patriots who created this country, to come together and proactively care for the well-being of each other."
The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads person to person chiefly through respiratory droplets produced when coughing, sneezing or talking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are a line of defense against the droplets, which could be inhaled or land in a person's mouth or nose.
City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.