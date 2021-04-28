You are the owner of this article.
Aiken woman killed in car crash early Wednesday

A 21-year-old Aiken woman was killed early Wednesday in a car crash just outside the city limits.

Lanadia Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, near Sandcroft Court, from blunt force trauma, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Walker was driving a 2011 Honda CRV south on Croft Mill Road around 4 a.m. when she veered off the road and smashed into a tree, both Ables and S.C Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported.

Walker was wearing a seat belt. She was the only person in the car.

Highway Patrol is investigating the matter.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general.

