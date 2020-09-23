You are the owner of this article.
Aiken woman charged in August drive-by shooting

  • Updated
Victoria Shantelle Thomas

Victoria Shantelle Thomas

 Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center

An Aiken woman was charged Tuesday for reportedly shooting at an Aiken residence with two victims inside in August. 

Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29, of Aiken was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of pistol and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to jail records. 

On Aug. 20, police responded to Greenville Street NW in reference to a drive-by shooting involving two victims, an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety states. 

Arrest warrants state Thomas discharged an unknown type of handgun at least one time at a residence in the area while the two victims were in the home. 

The suspect fled the scene but was later identified in a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division photo lineup. 

Thomas was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where she is currently being held as of Wednesday afternoon. 

