Aiken watches, reacts to Capitol assault

As men and women besieged the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, a scene reminiscent of insurrection, a clutch of South Carolina officials pleaded for peace and demanded deescalation.

In separate messages, some of the state's top Republicans – Reps. Joe Wilson and Jeff Duncan, who together represent the greater Aiken County region; Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott; and Gov. Henry McMaster – urged the mob to stand down.

“This protest, like all protests, should be peaceful,” tweeted Wilson, whose district, the 2nd, includes all of Aiken County. “I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines.”

Scott was far more forceful: “The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable,” he tweeted, “and I fully condemn it.”

Graham described the assault as “a national embarrassment” and “repugnant to democracy.”

“Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the powerful Judiciary Committee chairman said.

It was unclear if anyone from Aiken County or the surrounding area traveled to Washington for the Save America Rally, which preceded the paroxysm and at which Rudy Giuliani – the president’s personal attorney – called for “trial by combat.”

Aiken County GOP Chairman Bob Brookshire on Wednesday afternoon said the hours of mayhem were “regrettable” and unhelpful to the cause.

“To me, it looks like mainly Trump supporters; there could be a few bad actors in a crowd that big. But I don’t think it was planned. I think it was spontaneous after the rally,” Brookshire said in a brief interview. He continued: “I don’t like to see mobs take over something like that. I don’t like that at all. But I haven’t seen anyone throw a rock or anyone throw a brick.”

Aiken County Democratic Party Chairman Harold Crawford Jr. described the chaotic scenes – unfolding the same day Wilson and Duncan planned to contest the Nov. 3 presidential election results – as “a travesty. It’s acts of anarchy.”

“Words matter,” Crawford said, alluding to President Donald Trump, who for weeks has aggressively questioned the legitimacy of the election. “And also, who the words are coming from.”

In a misinformation-laced video posted to Twitter, Trump ultimately asked for calm.

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side,” the outgoing president said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order.”