Aiken volunteers host neighborhood cleanup for MLK Day of Service

Volunteers took to the streets of an Aiken neighborhood on Monday to create a cleaner community in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The group of roughly 20 volunteers met at Collins Avenue just before 10 a.m.
With trash bags in hand, the team worked their way down Collins Avenue, onto Pinecrest Avenue and down Allison Street.
The area has become a "dumping ground," Aiken Housing Authority Chairman Nathaniel Dicks said on Monday. Old, dilapidated homes and piles of garbage are scattered across the block which sits just behind Hahn Village, a low-income residence that is planned to be razed.
Old furniture, stacks of tires and even old TVs were just some of the garbage the group stuffed into garbage bags or loaded in the back of trucks to be hauled away.
“Our aim is to clean it up and get as much of the big stuff up that we can get and then come up and do some clearing out on the edges of the road and hopefully from there we can get in touch with the property owners so we can begin to demolish these old trailers," Dicks said.
Littering has been an ongoing problem in the area, Dicks said.
As the MLK Day of Service approached, inspiration struck to the community to come together to address the issue. The City of Aiken provided garbage bags and other tools to the volunteer group.
"One of the things (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) did was he wanted to make sure we recognized that we cannot sit back and wait for things to happen but rather we need to go out and make things happen in a positive way," Dicks said. "This gives us an opportunity to work together. He always talked about unity and this gives us a chance to unite."