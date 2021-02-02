Aiken Trials wont be held in 2021; March 13 event called off because of COVID-19

Whoa!

Plans to conduct this year’s edition of the Aiken Trials were halted Tuesday afternoon.

The Aiken Training Track’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the event during a meeting at the Training Track’s Cot Campbell Clockers’ Stand.

The Trials were scheduled for March 13 at the Training Track, which is on Two Notch Road.

According to a board statement following the meeting, the Trials were called off “in recognition of the present uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the health and safety of spectators, participants, volunteers, staff and the Aiken community.

“All efforts will be made to have a most successful running of the Trials in 2022 to preserve the tradition of this event (that is) so important to the Aiken community,” the statement concluded.

People who already have paid for tailgating/parking spaces can receive a refund or opt to donate their money to the Training Track.

The Trials, Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo are the three events in the Aiken Triple Crown.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced in a news release in early January that it was canceling the 2021 Spring Steeplechase, scheduled for March 20, because “the safety of our patrons and the community at large is paramount” during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event would have been held at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field for the last time.

Future renewals of the Spring Steeplechase and the Steeplechase Association’s other event, the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, will be conducted at the new racecourse that the organization is constructing on Aiken’s east side near Rudy Mason Parkway.

No decision has been made public about whether USC Aiken and the Aiken Polo Club plan to proceed with this year’s edition of Pacers & Polo on March 27.

In 2020, both the Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo were called off and so was the Fall Steeplechase because of concerns about COVID-19.

The 78th running of the Aiken Trials, however, did take place right before the coronavirus began causing major disruptions in day-to-day life, leisure activities and business in South Carolina.

The Trials are races for thoroughbreds. In recent years, pony races also have been conducted.