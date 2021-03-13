Aiken Training Track surviving, making plans for future during pandemic

The Aiken Training Track suffered a painful blow financially when the decision was made last month to cancel the 2021 edition of the Aiken Trials, which was scheduled for March 13.
Money generated by the Aiken Triple Crown event, after expenses are deducted, represents approximately 35% of the Training Track’s annual operating budget, said Chad Ingram, who is the facility’s chairman.
A continuing concern about health and safety issues during the novel coronavirus pandemic was the reason why the Training Track’s board of directors voted unanimously to scrub the opening leg of the Triple Crown.
The other two events in the series, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers and Polo, also were called off.
“I think all of us wanted to put on the Aiken Trials, but all of us also felt that we couldn’t do it right now because there is such an alarm about COVID-19 and we were going to look like outliers,” said Training Track President Bill Gutfarb.
Making up for the deficit created by the decision won’t be easy, but the training center for thoroughbred racehorses isn’t in danger of shutting down.
“We’re OK,” Gutfarb said. “We’ve got money in the bank. We’re not anywhere close to being insolvent, but we’re not wealthy either.”
There will be some 2021 Trials income because some sponsors said the Training Track could keep their money.
In addition, some people who had already paid for their reserved parking spaces didn’t request a refund when the opportunity was offered or asked to get only a portion of their money back.
The Training Track also has received generous contributions from its board members, Gutfarb reported.
“We revised our budget so that we would know what our bottom line would be if we didn’t have the Trials, but were able to raise a certain amount of money” he said. “We’re still going to be a little bit under for the year, but you have to expect that if you have to cancel an event like the Trials.”
Breakfast at the Gallops and Ride the Rail also weren’t held at the Training Track this year because of the coronavirus.
Gutfarb and Ingram said there had been some discussions about other activities that could be held at the Training Track, including a fancy car show, that could produce income, but nothing has been scheduled.
“Our real goal is to get more horses,” Ingram said.
The bulk of the Training Track’s income comes from the track usage fee that is $200 per month per horse and a stall fee of $7 per day in the barns the Training Track owns.
“Right now, we probably have in the Aiken horse district in the vicinity of 90 horses that are training or will be training on the track,” Gutfarb said.
Mike Keogh, who trained thoroughbreds for the late Gustav Schickedanz in Canada, didn’t return to the Training Track this year. But veteran trainers such as Cary Frommer, Glenn Thompson and Brad Stauffer and Ron Stevens of Legacy Stable still have horses there.
The Training Track recently hired bloodstock agent Frank Alosa to recruit trainers and their thoroughbreds for the facility.
As a buyer and seller of thoroughbreds, he attends a lot of horse sales and visits many racetracks.
“He’s everywhere,” Gutfarb said. “He knows the trainers and he knows the consignors (at thoroughbred sales). For our purposes, what we’ve engaged him to do is to talk up Aiken and see if he can attract trainers to come here and spend the winter here with their horses. He has contacts in the (thoroughbred) industry, and this is a face-to-face business.”
The risk for the Training Track financially is minimal, Ingram explained, because of the way Alosa’s compensation package is structured. He will get paid based on the number of horses he recruits that actually become Training Track users.
Alosa also will receive compensation for his expenses that are incurred specifically while conducting business that is “unique to Aiken,” Gutfarb said.
The Training Track president would like to see the number of horses at the facility increase to 200.
But Ingram isn’t expecting that goal to be reached quickly.
“If we have around 90 now, and we have 130 at this time next year, I will take that as a win, for sure,” Ingram said. “It’s a substantial increase, but I think it is realistic.”
Built and opened in the early 1940s, the Training Track is operated as a for-profit venture. There are only three employees. Gutfarb and Ingram aren’t paid for their work.
“We are exploring the possibility of having a not-for-profit component to the Training Track,” said Gutfarb, but he and Ingram want to make sure that it can be done without reducing the value of the shares in the facility.
In general, he continued, “We have co-first objectives here. One is to protect the shareholders, and the other is to protect the land. We don’t want to see this property developed. We want to see it stay the way it is. It’s a jewel within Aiken’s horse district.”
The Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.