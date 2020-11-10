Aiken-trained Horse of Year sells for $1.95 million in Kentucky

Concrete Rose commanded a big price Monday during the Keeneland November breeding stock auction in Lexington, Kentucky.
The 2019 Aiken-trained Horse of the Year brought $1.95 million.
She was the most expensive horse sold during the auction’s opening session.
Larry Best’s OXO Equine purchased the 4-year-old filly from Lane’s End, agent for Ashbrook Farm and BBN Racing, which campaigned Concrete Rose in partnership.
“I’m just thrilled to have her,” Best told Keeneland. “I have admired Concrete Rose for a long time.”
Concrete Rose was offered as a racing or broodmare prospect.
Best said he would breed the filly to Instagrand, who will begin his stallion career in 2021. OXO Equine raced Instagrand, who won the 2018 Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar in Southern California.
Trained by Rusty Arnold, Concrete Rose captured six of her seven career races – all on the grass – and earned $1,218,650.
In 2018, she won the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland and a 5½-furlong event at Saratoga Race Course in New York.
The following year, Concrete Rose captured the Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes at Belmont Park in New York and the Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes.
She also won the Edgewood Stakes presented by Forcht Bank at Churchill Downs in Kentucky and the Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs.
A hairline fracture in her right foreleg ended Concrete Rose’s 2019 racing season.
Justin Wojczynski was working for Aiken horsewoman Cary Frommer when he purchased Concrete Rose for himself and some partners for $20,000 at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale.
The filly then joined the group of horses under Frommer’s supervision at the Aiken Training Track.
In 2018, in the name of White Pine Thoroughbreds, Wojczynski consigned Concrete Rose to the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training in Maryland. Bloodstock agent David Ingordo bought her for $61,000.