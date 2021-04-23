Aiken-trained Dream Shake won't run in Kentucky Derby, will target another race instead

The road to the May 1 Kentucky Derby ended Friday for an Aiken Training Track graduate.

But there are still plans for the 3-year-old thoroughbred to travel to Churchill Downs from his California base.

Instead of participating in the 147th Run for the Roses, Dream Shake will compete in the Pat Day Mile on the same day at the track.

Churchill and other sources reported the decision, which the colt’s trainer, Peter Eurton, revealed Friday.

Earlier this week, Eurton told the Daily Racing Form that there was a 50-50 chance that Dream Shake would be entered in the Derby.

Dream Shake had earned 30 points during his performances in Derby prep races. The total was enough for him to make it into the Run for the Roses’ 20-horse field, but he ranked low on a list where some of the 3-year-olds had accumulated 100 or more apiece.

A son of the stallion Twirling Candy, Dream Shake has a career record of one win in three starts, all at Santa Anita Park.

The colt captured a 6 ½-furlong maiden race by 4 ¾-lengths on Feb. 2.

Dream Shake then finished third in both the San Felipe Stakes on March 6 and the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby on April 4.

Cary Frommer trained Dream Shake while he was in Aiken.

The colt arrived at the Aiken Training Track after Foxpointe Thoroughbreds purchased him for $32,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September yearling sale in Kentucky.

Dream Shake remained under Frommer’s care until she offered him in her consignment at an Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co. sale of 2-year-olds in training last June in Florida.

Marette Ferrell purchased the colt for $75,000 for Exline-Border Racing.

Frommer specializes in buying young thoroughbreds as yearlings and reselling them as 2-year-olds but she never had any ownership interest in Dream Shake.

Exline-Border Racing currently owns Dream Shake in partnership with SAF Racing and Richard Hausman.

Frommer, who is a former Training Track president, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday about the latest development in Dream Shake’s racing career.