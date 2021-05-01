Aiken-trained Dream Shake finishes second, beaten only a head, in Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs

Aiken Training Track graduate Dream Shake was almost a winner on the undercard Saturday at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day.
The colt finished second, beaten only a head by Jackie’s Warrior, in the $500,000 Pat Day Mile after furious duel to the wire.
“I’m very proud, but I’m also very crushed,” said Cary Frommer, who trained Dream Shake while he was in Aiken. “He tried so hard, and they were going so fast. I mean they were flying. And he (Dream Shake) kept trying to get past that horse. That horse (Jackie’s Warrior) ran an amazing race, but so did he (Dream Shake).”
Frommer watched Dream Shake’s performance in Aiken on her cellphone.
Jackie’s Warrior, who was the favorite in the Pat Day Mile’s field of 11 3-year-old thoroughbreds, set a blistering pace.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, the colt completed a quarter-mile in :21.75 and a half-mile in :43.68 and three-quarters of a mile in 1:07.97.
Stalking him was Dream Shake, who was the third betting choice.
Near the head of the stretch, Dream Shake moved up to challenge Jackie’s Warrior but never could get past him.
Whiskey Double finished third, 4½ lengths behind Dream Shake, whose jockey was Flavien Prat.
Dream Shake “showed speed out of the (starting) gate, and I got terrific position,” Prat said. “He was running well all the way around, and I moved right up outside the winner. I thought I was going to catch him through the length of the stretch. I really thought I was going to get there. My horse ran too good to get beat.”
Jackie’s Warrior covered a mile in 1:34.39 on track that was rated fast.
The Pat Day Mile was presented by LG&E and KU.
J. Kirk and Judy Robison own Jackie’s Warrior, who is trained by Steve Asmussen.
Last year in New York, Jackie’s Warrior captured the Champagne, Runhappy Hopeful stakes along with the Saratoga Special Stakes Presented by Miller Light.
His other efforts in 2020 included a fourth in the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance at Keeneland in Kentucky and a victory in his career debut at Churchill Downs.
In his only outing this year prior to the Pat Day Mile, Jackie’s Warrior finished third in the Southwest Stake at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.
Dream Shake arrived in Aiken in 2019 after Foxpointe Thoroughbreds bought him for $32,000 at the 2019 Keeneland September yearling sale in Kentucky.
Frommer consigned Dream Shake the following year to the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co. spring sale of 2-year-olds in training in Florida.
Marette Farrell purchased him for $75,000 for Exline-Border Racing.
The auction originally had been scheduled for April but was delayed until June because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Exline-Border Racing campaigns Dream Shake in partnership with SAF Racing, Richard Hausman and Stonestreet Stables.
Frommer never has had an ownership interest in the colt.
Dream Shake has earned $256,600 and won once in his four career races, three of which were at Santa Anita Park in California.
After a victory in his career debut this past February, Dream Shake finished third in both the San Felipe Stakes on March 6 and the Runhappy Santa Anita Derby on April 3.
Dream Shake earned enough points in Kentucky Derby prep races to get into the Run for Roses, and his connections considered the possibility of entering him.
But on April 23, Dream Shake’s current trainer, Peter Eurton, said the colt would compete in the Pat Day Mile instead.