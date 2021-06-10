Aiken Tech, Lander partnership allows for easier transfers

Lander University and Aiken Technical College have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from Aiken Tech to Lander. Articulation agreements will allow Aiken Tech students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
“Aiken Technical College is a greatly valued partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Lander. “This partnership with Aiken Tech helps both institutions honor our shared commitment to the State of South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives.”
The agreement applies to Lander University’s Criminology program. Students who complete their Associate of Arts in criminal justice at Aiken Technical College may transfer seamlessly to Lander to earn their Bachelor of Science in criminology. Lander’s B.S. in criminology is offered on the main campus in Greenwood, fully online and through hybrid courses at the University Center of Greenville. For more information, visit www.lander.edu/criminology.
“Aiken Tech’s graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Lander’s Criminology program takes advantage of the credentials and experience that full-time and part-time faculty members bring to the classroom. Our curriculum prepares students with the knowledge and skills to have successful careers and contribute to society.”
Students in Aiken Tech’s Associate in Arts in criminal justice transfer program receive hands-on experiences and an opportunity to build their knowledge about various criminal justice topics. Students also have access to unique funding sources such as S.C. Lottery Tuition Assistance and S.C. Workforce and Industrial Needs Scholarships while enrolled at Aiken Tech, making it an affordable pathway to work toward their bachelor’s degree.
“Aiken Technical College strives to increase access to education by offering multiple pathways to the workforce or transfer for additional education,” said Dr. S. Vinson Burdette, Aiken Tech’s vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. “Our partnership with Lander University achieves both goals. Graduates of the Associate in Arts in criminal justice transfer program will now have more opportunities to continue their education in the criminal justice field and be prepared for success upon entering the workforce.”