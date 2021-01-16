Aiken Steeplechase Association moving forward with plan to have new venue ready by fall

While big earth-moving machines rumbled in the background, Aiken Steeplechase Association President Paul Sauerborn provided an update last week on the progress being made at the site for the organization’s new venue.

Some other members of the Steeplechase Association’s board of directors joined Sauerborn at the location, which is in an area on Aiken’s east side that is bounded by Rudy Mason Parkway, Old Wagener Road and Richland Avenue East.

Plans call for the Aiken Fall Steeplechase to be held there in October “assuming that COVID-19 is not an issue,” Sauerborn said.

The Steeplechase Association also conducts the Aiken Spring Steeplechase in March.

But because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, both the Spring and Fall events were canceled last year.

The Spring Steeplechase’s 2021 edition also has been scrapped.

Even though the resulting loss of revenue has come at a bad time, the Steeplechase Association is continuing to move forward with the first phase of its new venue’s development.

For now, money is not a problem because “we have some reserves” to help bridge the gap in income, Sauerborn said.

In addition, Aiken City Council voted unanimously to provide $1 million to help fund the venture in 2020.

Late last January, the Steeplechase Association paid $2.112 million to acquire the new venue’s site, which covers approximately 140 acres.

Trees and undergrowth have been cleared from the property. Grading now is underway in preparation for the construction of a tri-oval racecourse that will be about a mile in length.

“We’re looking to hopefully finish the excavation and the grading and the drainage by the middle of March,” said Steeplechase Association board member Derrick Boddy. “And then, during April, we’ll put in the irrigation and the fencing. In May, we’ll do the sprigging, which is the planting of the grass.”

But that timetable isn’t set in stone.

“We have a schedule based on X number of days of fair weather,” Sauerborn said. “If there is a really rainy time, then that, obviously will slow down the work.”

Also included in the first phase are a public address system, wells, an electrical power supply system and a public address system.

Sauerborn wasn’t sure yet whether an effort to build a permanent tower for racing officials by October would be made.

The first phase’s estimated cost is $3.8 million.

Gary L. McElmurray Construction Company Inc. of Beech Island is the contractor.

There are expected to be several more phases of work before the new venue is finished, Sauerborn said.

Because the new racecourse is being built, the Spring and Fall steeplechases no longer will be held at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field on Powderhouse Road.

This year’s Spring Steeplechase was the last Steeplechase Association event scheduled to be conducted there.

Following its cancellation, however, “we are officially out of that arrangement,” Sauerborn said. “They have been very helpful and supportive of us, and I know they want us to do well. It’s been a great ride, but now we’re moving on. That’s all I can say about it.”

New Steeplechase Venue Timeline

JUNE 2019: Aiken Steeplechase Association announces it is moving its two annual events from Bruce’s Field.

DECEMBER 2019: Aiken Steeplechase Association announces it has found new location for its events on the east side of Aiken.

JANUARY 2020: Aiken Steeplechase Association purchases approximately 140 acres of property for $2.112 million.

FEBRUARY 2020: Site prep – clearing of trees and undergrowth – begins on the land for the new venue, bordered by Rudy Mason Parkway and Old Wagener Road.

AUGUST 2020: Aiken City Council approves concept plan for the 141-acre tract that will be home to future steeplechase events.

DECEMBER 2020: Grading begins for first phase development, which will include a racecourse and infrastructure.

SEPTEMBER 2021: Expected completion of phase one work.