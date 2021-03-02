Aiken, statewide technical schools to offer new law enforcement career pathway

Aiken Technical College will be among several technical colleges in the state that will offer a new program designed to provide a simple path to becoming a law enforcement officer.
The South Carolina Technical College System and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy announced a new partnership Tuesday designed to address the law enforcement industry's current workforce shortage and enhance the policing profession overall.
Prior to 2020, data showed within the first year of employment, about 8% of officers would leave the profession after being trained and certified, Jackie Swindler, director for the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy said. Last year, the academy recorded approximately 33% of those in law enforcement left the profession during their first year, citing concerns from the pandemic and national protests against police brutality.
"Police departments, like many organizations, are experiencing a workforce shortage," Swindler said. "This partnership will help address that shortage by providing an additional career pathway while at the same time ensuring our police officers continue to receive high-quality instruction and training benefitting both the police force and the communities served."
Future candidates of the program will first apply to one of the state's 16 technical colleges and complete the 14-week certificate program.
Throughout the program, candidates will learn basic introductory law enforcement training, tactics and procedures.
Courses will cover topics including introduction to law, First Amendment rights, traffic law, working with those with mental illness, cross cultural and intercultural awareness and more.
In total, candidates will complete four courses totaling 12 credit hours that can apply toward the 66 credits required to earn an associate's degree should candidates decide to further their studies.
After completing the program, candidates will the secure employment with an S.C. law enforcement agency within one year.
Once employment is secured, candidates must then pass a cumulative exam and physical assessment test administered by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. If they pass, candidates will then complete an eight-week training program at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.
Once these steps are completed, candidates will be ready to begin their careers as certified law enforcement officers in South Carolina.
The program will launch at Aiken Technical College in August 2021. With the aid of the Lottery Tuition Assistance program and the S.C. WINS Scholarship program, tuition for the new pathway will be covered for participating students.
“We are excited to join our fellow technical colleges in offering a new Police Pre-Academy Training Certificate in partnership with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy,” said Aiken Technical College President Dr. Forest Mahan. “This statewide effort will help address the shortage of law enforcement officers in South Carolina and create a pathway for residents interested in the profession. Those enrolling in the program will gain the skills they need to succeed in their job and develop the critical ability to build trust with those they serve.”
Those interested in applying may complete a free application online at apply.atc.edu by selecting Associate in Applied Science Criminal Justice for their program/major.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, such as a GED, and be at least 20 years old.
Applicants also have to successfully pass a criminal background check.