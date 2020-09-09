Aiken Standard to launch new website today

Starting this afternoon, Aiken Standard readers will notice some changes to aikenstandard.com. The website is getting a new and improved look, which will enhance the reader experience.
The new website will allow us to curate the homepage to give the readers easier access to the important stories that matter most to them.
With the changes, digital subscribers may be required to login to their accounts online and on the Aiken Standard app again even if they have saved their login information. If you don’t remember your login and password call our office at 803-648-2311 or email support@aikenstandard.com, and we can help. The changes will not affect how readers access the E-edition, and there are many aspects of the site that will remain the same. Readers will also still be able to utilize the E-edition app as well.
The new website also means digital subscribers will have more access to more South Carolina news than ever. Subscribers will be able to access any of the news outlets affiliated with Evening Post Industries, including Greenville, Columbia and Charleston.
To access the statewide news, visit aikenstandard.com and you can find a list of related properties on the homepage you can choose to visit for unlimited access to news in other areas.
We look forward to hearing any feedback our readers may have about the change.