Aiken Spring Steeplechase won't be held this year; no decision yet on Aiken Trials or Pacers and Polo

The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held this year, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Aiken Steeplechase Association.
The reason why it was called off were concerns about the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The directors of the Aiken Steeplechase Association are very disappointed to have come to this decision, but feel the safety of our patrons and the community at large is paramount," the release stated. "We are excited to share with the public the development of our new venue in the coming months and look forward to seeing the new racecourse filled with our devoted patrons."
The new facility is scheduled to be ready in time for this year's Aiken Fall Steeplechase. Its location is just off Rudy Mason Parkway, which is part of the S.C. Highway 118 bypass.
In 2020, both the Spring and Fall steeplechases were scrapped because of COVID-19.
This year's renewal of the Spring Steeplechase was scheduled for March 20 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.
The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Trials and Pacers and Polo.
The 78th running of the Aiken Trials was held in 2020, but like the Spring Steeplechase, Pacers and Polo was called off.
In a text message sent to the Aiken Standard Wednesday, Chad Ingram, chairman of the Aiken Training Track's Board of Director, wrote that no decision had been made yet about whether the Aiken Trials would take place this year. The 2021 renewal is set for March 13 at the Training Track.
Phylesha Hiers, a public relations specialist for USC Aiken, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that "as of right now, a decision has not been made" about the status of Pacers and Polo, which is scheduled for March 30 at the Powderhouse Polo Field.
USC Aiken and the Aiken Polo Club work together to organize Pacers and Polo.