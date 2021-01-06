Aiken Spring Steeplechase won't be held this year because of COVID-19

The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held this year, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Aiken Steeplechase Association.
The reason why it was called off were concerns about the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, both the Spring and Fall steeplechases were scrapped because of COVID-19.
This year's renewal of the Spring Steeplechase was scheduled for March 20 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.
The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Trials and Pacers and Polo.