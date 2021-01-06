You are the owner of this article.
Aiken Spring Steeplechase won't be held this year because of COVID-19

Horses head down the stretch during the 2019 Aiken Spring Steeplechase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field. The 2020 edition was not held, and the this year's renewal also has been canceled.

 Staff photo by Dede BIles

The Aiken Spring Steeplechase will not be held  this year, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Aiken Steeplechase Association.

The reason why it was called off were concerns about the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, both the Spring and Fall steeplechases were scrapped because of COVID-19.

This year's renewal of the Spring Steeplechase was scheduled for March 20 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.

The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown, which also includes the Aiken Trials and Pacers and Polo.

