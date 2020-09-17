Aiken sheriff's deputies locate missing 10-year-old, 13-year-old still missing

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has located a 10-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier in the day.
Mary "Madison" McCarty, 10, was located by investigators in the area near her home and is unharmed. Her sister is still missing.
Emily McCarty, 13, and her sister were last seen last night in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive. They were reported as missing by their family around 1 p.m. today.
According to investigators, their disappearance may be suspicious.
Emily is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
The girls' family could not provide a clothing description.
Anyone with any information that would lead to the location of Emily and Mary should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.