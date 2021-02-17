Aiken residents observe Ash Wednesday

This week's gatherings at several churches around Aiken County have included an acknowledgement of Lent — a period of particular prominence in Catholic and Anglican tradition, beginning a 40-day period that culminates in Easter, and is often marked by prayer and fasting in a variety of forms.
Father Francisco Onate-Vargas delivered a message at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Wednesday morning, reflecting on the meaning of the ashes that many of his listeners would line up to receive, in the form of a blessing, on their foreheads during the Mass.
"The ashes are just a symbol," he said. "This is what we are here on Earth. Ashes. That's it. Dust. This body will decay, will decompose, will come to nothing. It's just ashes, but God came to give us salvation. He took this cross and died and rose again, to bring us to Himself."
Believers, in turn, are called "to be a living stone, to be the church, to be a follower of Christ, to die to myself and to die for Christ," he said. "This is what Lent is all about, and do to myself means to say 'no' to me, 'no' to my passions, and 'yes' to God."
One day earlier, Father Joseph Whitehurst, Mead Hall's chaplain, had an audience of fourth-graders at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church as he gave an overview of the occasion.
"Lent is based on the old English word for springtime," he said later, in summarizing his presentation. "It's very much about the idea of new life. New beginning. It's about acknowledging our sinful, our weakness .... those things we need to let go of."
The occasion also includes encouragement to focus on "those things we need ... to take on, so you have fastings and disciplines," Whitehurst said. "You can do each."
"It is not about me," Onate-Vargas said, in addressing the Wednesday gathering at St. Mary's. "It is about God. It is not about giving up, but giving in ... and saying 'no' to those things is a small sacrifice that I'm willing to pay to be with my God. I'm giving it back. I'm giving it all to Christ."
Among those changing their course for the occasion are Benton Osteen, a fifth-grader at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School. "I give up stuff for Lent every year, but this year, and every year, I give up sweets and stuff like that," he said following Mass on Wednesday morning.
Seventh-grader Sophia Rainchuso, a St. Mary's seventh-grader, was also on hand. "Lent, for me, is a time where we give back ... to Jesus, for what He did for you," she said.
Most of Whitehurst's listeners, in keeping with tradition, left the gathering bearing a forehead mark in the shape of a cross. This year, in keeping with COVID-19 precautions, the ash-based symbols were applied with a swab, and everyone wore a mask and sat a few feet away from the nearest neighbor.
The tradition, as represented by imposition of ashes on the foreheads of Christians to mark the beginning of Lent, goes back at least to the 10th century, according to the United Methodist Church's website.
It notes, "In earlier centuries, ashes were used to mark those who had been separated from the church because of serious sins and were seeking to be re-admitted to the fellowship of the church. In effect, they were redoing the process of final preparation for church membership along with those doing it for the first time. They were sprinkled with ashes and given rough garments to wear as a sign of sorrow for their sins and their commitment to seek renewal in Christian life through this season."
The custom is relatively new for some congregations that participate. The Rev. Lee Phillips, pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, recalled an awkward moment from about 20 years ago, when he was with a congregation in Pelion and trying to put the pieces into place for an Ash Wednesday gathering.
"I just went out and raked up some leaves and burned them and mixed them with water, for the imposition of ashes," he recalled, noting that a conversation a few years later with a Presbyterian minister resulted in some laughter when Phillips learned that olive oil — not water — is traditionally mixed with ashes in order to prepare the solution used for Ash Wednesday. Water, when mixed with ashes, is acidic and irritates the skin.
Whitehurst, at Mead Hall, recalled a 2019 question about the source of the ashes, so this year, he offered his young listeners some insight on the topic. "They come from the palms from Palm Sunday," he said, referring to the holiday that arrives one week before Easter.
"They're the hopes, they're the dreams, the expectations we lay on God. The anger, the frustration, the turning from God that happens at Good Friday. We take all of that, we burn it, we remind ourselves that we are created by God, that we are God's creatures. That's who we are, so it's a reminder of our mortality, but not as a sense of punishment, but as a sense of remembering that God loved us enough to make us, and then to redeem us and to give us the gift of new and eternal life, so I actually love Ash Wednesday," he said.
"It's a beautiful time. It's a somber time, it's a time for reflection but it's a time of really living into who ... we're called to be."