Aiken Republicans show support for President Trump during parade

A parade of Aiken County residents honking, waving flags and playing music, all in support of President Donald Trump, flowed through downtown Aiken on Saturday morning.
The parade, hosted by the Aiken County Republican Party, included walkers, cars, trucks, a tractor and motorcycles.
“We want everyone to get out and vote and we want to celebrate President Trump,” said Bob Brookshire, chairman of the local party.
Parade-goers donned a variety of pro-Trump gear such as hats and wigs, or draped Trump 2020 flags on their shoulders. One attendee impersonated Trump, making for a popular photo opportunity.
“We want to encourage people to vote Republican, of course, but it’s turned into a celebration of Trump because he’s in the hospital and we want everyone to pray for President Trump because he needs our prayers,” said Brookshire, referencing that Trump recently announced he has COVID-19.
“Irregardless of the election, right now the president needs our help. So this is like a celebration,” he said.
Groups of people set up spots along the route to watch the parade, including Jerry and Sue Rowe, who set up at the intersection of Chesterfield Street and Park Avenue.
Jerry Rowe said they came to show support for the president and said that any parade for a good cause is good to show up for.
“We wish him well, hope he’s feeling better, getting over the virus, and looking forward to four more years of Trump as president,” he said.
He sees Trump is a “shoe-in” for the Nov. 3 election, but said he is concerned about issues with voting fraud.
The parade was attended by a handful of local and state elected officials, as well as U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican who represents South Carolina’s second district, including Aiken County.
Wilson said he loved the spontaneity and energy of the event, and is humbled by the support for himself, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump.
Kelley Mobley, a North Augusta resident running to represent the North Augusta area on Aiken County Council, said before the parade he feels the message is about unity, and energy and spirit for the country.
“So often we look at the political environment that we’re in and it’s contentious and emotions are heated, but we don’t often stop just to be thankful for where it is that we live in America and that you can have a positive energy and spirit and just be happy about the election spirit and be happy about what it represents in our nation’s history,” Mobley said.
A group of people supporting Democrat candidates for local and federal offices attended the event, demonstrating along the parade route.
Aiken Department of Public Safety officers, hired and paid by event organizers, provided an escort and security for the parade.
Reporter Colin Demarest contributed to this story.