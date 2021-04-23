Aiken region's elite businesses, people honored at annual awards gala

The Aiken County community celebrated the region’s best businesses and most influential people Friday night at the Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala, this year modified in light of the lingering pandemic.
The festivities kicked off at the Etherredge Center and later spilled outside, onto a USC Aiken campus lawn, for sunset cocktails in a garden-party atmosphere. At one point, stamped $2 bills were distributed, a Chamber of Commerce stimulus package reminiscent of a Clemson tradition.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson, 2020 Chairwoman Julie Whitesell and 2021 Chairman Ryan Reynolds welcomed attendees and steered the evening of fun, surprises and networking opportunities.
“2020 was a year of uncertainty, hardship and resilience,” Whitesell said in a speech. “COVID-19 changed how we do business. There was no playbook, and we had to be smart and vigilant to get through the year.”
“I am so proud, but certainly not surprised, at how our five-star Aiken Chamber responded to help businesses survive,” she continued, “and we hope that we are nearing the point of helping business grow and thrive again.”
Reynolds offered similar comments, colored by positivity: “It’s important Aiken grows and thrives yet still maintains its unique character and charm. If you think of downtown Aiken as the front porch of the community, the porch needs to be an inviting place where people want to come and stay a while.”
“As I look across this theater, I see others that have also invested in Aiken,” he added, “and I see businesses of all sizes represented that are investing and reinvesting in the community.”
Large Business of the Year
Large Business of the Year was awarded to Security Federal Bank, a key partner in coronavirus relief and recovery efforts.
“Our large business of the year didn’t just scratch their heads wondering what to do. They acted immediately,” the offstage emcee said. “They worked with the city of Aiken, the chamber, and the Aiken Corporation to establish a war room with the intention of making sure the Aiken business community could survive. They were absolutely determined Aiken’s business community would have the resources it needed.”
Small Business of the Year
Small Business of the Year was awarded to Family Pharmacy, which has administered thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations to date and continues to respond locally to the pandemic.
“The professional staff has spent countless hours outside in their drive-thru clinics,” the emcee said. “Some days in Chamber of Commerce weather. Some days in eight hours of rain. And others, in eight hours of pollen.”
Man of the Year
State Rep. Bill Clyburn was named the chamber’s Man of the Year.
Clyburn, an Aiken Democrat, on Friday was described as a man of strong faith, a giver, an achiever, an educator – a person whose life proves his love of helping others.
“It would be safe to say that of all the positions he has held in life, the one in which he is most proud is the one that paid him the least and required the most hours,” the emcee said. “Coaching and teaching young people.”
Woman of the Year
Dr. Sandra Jordan was named the chamber’s Woman of the Year.
The USC Aiken chancellor, who will soon retire, was applauded for her influence and hard work, her determination and her adaptability.
“From cybersecurity to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has embraced new ideas and challenges,” the emcee said, “taken risks to expand opportunities, and worked with the city, county, national and federal agencies for the betterment of Aiken.”
Ambassador of the Year
Kristi Carney with Coldwell Banker Realty was named the chamber’s Ambassador of the Year.
“In just her first year in the program, she hit the ground running and never looked back,” the emcee said. “Even in a year full of change, both professionally and personally, she continued to find ways to engage with our members and assist the chamber staff.”