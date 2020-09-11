Aiken Public Safety officer retires after 27 years of service

Capt. Craig Burgess spent his last day at the Aiken Department of Public Safety celebrating with his fellow officers or, as he likes to call them, his family.
After 27 years of service with Public Safety, Burgess announced and celebrated his retirement on Friday.
With food, funny stories and gratitude, officers honored the longtime officer that several referred to as a mentor.
A large collage of photos displayed snapshots of Burgess' career at the department.
Born in Rutland, Vermont, Burgess was inspired by his father who served in the military and as a volunteer firefighter.
He followed in his father's footsteps of public service by beginning his career with the City of Aiken’s Public Safety Department in 1992 as a volunteer firefighter.
In 1993 he was hired as a Public Safety officer full time. In 1994 he graduated second in his class from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia.
Burgess continuously served the department, advancing through the ranks to corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and to his current rank of captain.
He was recently responsible for the Patrol and Community Services Divisions within the department, comprised of 62 officers.
Much of his career was spent working alongside his wife, Capt. Maryanne Burgess.
"It’s been a good ride and a lot of fun," Capt. Maryanne Burgess said. "I’m so proud of you and all of your accomplishments. You’ve made a lot of good officers in this department. You’ve raised our kids and you’ve raised a lot of these officers or at least given them the tools to use."
During his career, Burgess participated in the department’s Special Response Team, Bloodhound Tracking Team, Accident Reconstruction Team and Field Training Program manager.
He received numerous awards and commendations during his career in law enforcement including five Life-Saving Awards in 1997, 1998, 2005, 2011 and 2013.
Burgess is also the recipient of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association and Aiken Public Safety Medal of Valor in 2012 for actions during a domestic violence shooting incident.
He is also the recipient of the department’s Medal of Merit for his actions during a school shooting incident at South Aiken High School.
Chief Charles Barranco with ADPS shared several stories about Burgess at Friday's celebration as the two were hired at the department at the same time.
Throughout the years, Burgess and Barranco rose through the ranks together and responded to several calls including the Graniteville train crash on Jan. 6, 2005.
Barranco feels Burgess represents the very best of Aiken Public Safety.
"We grew up basically together," Barranco said. "His influence on this department on tactics, ethics and technology has been impactful on a large scale."
State Senator Tom Young, R-Aiken, was also in attendance during Friday's celebration.
On behalf of the South Carolina Senate, Young presented Burgess a certificate of appreciation for his years of service.
Although retired, Burgess looks forward to continuing to serve the department though a civilian role of maintaining the department’s technology.
"I love this agency," Burgess said. "Thank you for making me who I am today and who I will be in the future. You guys made me better and I hope that I’ve been able to do the same to you guys."