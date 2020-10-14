Aiken police seeking public's help in locating runaway teen

Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are asking for the assistance in locating a 13-year-old runaway.
Laylonie Pruitt is described as a light-skinned Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Authorities report that Pruitt ran away from a family member's home while in Department of Social Services custody Oct 9.
Investigators believe that Pruitt may be accompanying a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows. She is listed in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
Anyone with information about Pruitt's whereabouts are asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.