Aiken police seek help locating missing kids

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking the public's help in locating two missing boys.
Matthew Kinman, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were taken from their bedroom sometime during the night of Sept. 17, according to a release from Aiken Public Safety.
Matthew is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 91 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jerry is also approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning in order to learn the whereabouts of the missing boys, according to a release from Public Safety.
She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last known to be driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with SC tag SIY391.
The boys have been listed in with the National Crime Information Center.
If they are located, they should be held and Aiken Public Safety should be notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-642-7620.
In a separate and unrelated case, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was looking for two sisters whose disappearance may be suspicious, according to investigators.
Emily McCarty, 13, and Mary "Madison" McCarty, 10, were last seen last night in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive. They were reported as missing by their family around 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
Mary was located by investigators in the area near her home unharmed, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Her sister is still missing.
Emily is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
The family could not provide a clothing description.
Anyone with any information that would lead to the location of Emily should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.