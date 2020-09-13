Aiken poet's home immortalized with downtown historical marker

James Mathewes Legaré may not be the most well-known figure in Aiken, but thanks to the recent work of the Aiken County Historical Society, his name and memory are now preserved in Aiken's history.
The Aiken County Historical Society erected its 26th historical marker in Aiken County late last month outside No. 10 Downing Events, a venue that is not only one of the oldest homes in Aiken but once served as Legaré's, a South Carolinian poet, painter and inventor, family home in the 1800s.
The marker details the history of the "Legare-Morgan House" and the Legaré family's stay in it.
Portions of the house date back to 1837 with the south wing being built in 1852 as a workshop for Legaré. In this workshop, Legaré would hold painting classes for female students, one of which would be his future wife, Anne Andrews , according to the South Carolina Encyclopedia.
Dr. Tom Mack, a member of the Aiken County Historical Society and a professor of English at USC Aiken, said he is a "big fan" of Legaré's works. Mack provided the historical marker's text and is the author of Legaré's entry in the South Carolina Encyclopedia.
Mack said he was surprised to discover that Aiken could lay claim to its own significant literary figure and noted his dismay in discovering that Legaré's former home had not been properly acknowledged.
With the marker, however, Legaré's legacy can live on, Mack said.
"I'm pleased that the Aiken County Historical Society has been able to rectify such a prominent figure of Aiken's history after he was left nearly unknown for so long," Mack said.
The house was sold to Thomas Charles Morgan in 1870, whose son, Thomas Redman Morgan, would serve as Aiken's mayor from 1899 to 1900 and would continue living in the house for many years.
The marker was originally meant to be inducted in February with a reception, said Allen Riddick, president of the Aiken County Historical Society, but was delayed due to coronavirus concerns.
The erection of the marker coincides with Legaré's posthumous induction into the South Carolina Literary Hall of Fame for his poetry collection, "Orta-Undis: And Other Poems."
The honor was meant to be celebrated at a dinner ceremony scheduled for April 18 at the Etherredge Center but was also canceled.
However, Legaré’s name was still inducted into the South Carolina Academy of Authors.
Born in Charleston in 1823, Legaré moved to Aiken with his parents and two siblings in 1846 after being diagnosed with consumption, known today as tuberculosis. At the time, Aiken was endorsed as a health resort especially for those suffering from respiratory problems, as stated by the South Carolina Encyclopedia.
When he passed away in 1859, he was buried at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken. His headstone was financed by local high school students in 1942.
Several of Legaré’s paintings still hang in the home. His best known invention, a plastic cotton that could be molded to make shingles, picture frames and furniture, is part of the permanent collection at the South Carolina State Museum and the Charleston Museum.
While "Orta-Undis: And Other Poems" is not available at the Aiken County Public Library, the book can be read for free on books.google.com. Copies are available on Amazon as well.
A book featuring some of Legaré's works, "That Ambitious Mr. Legare: The Life of James M. Legare of South Carolina" by Curtis Carroll Davis, can be found at the Aiken County Public Library.
Future dedications
The Aiken County Historical Society currently has plans to work with other Aiken County organizations to erect more historic markers in the future.
The organization is planning to work with both the Adath Yeshurun Jewish Synagogue on Greenville St. and the Aiken County Historical Museum to commemorate both establishments' 100-year anniversaries in March 2021.
The organization is also planning a marker for the Gaston Livery Stable and is in the process of revamping the Pascalis Plantation marker in Montmorenci after it was damaged by a vehicle, Riddick said.
Currently, the Aiken County Historical Society has approximately 125 members, Riddick said.