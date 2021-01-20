Aiken planning group OKs plan for new subdivision

The Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved Thursday, with contingencies, the plans for a small new subdivision north of Aiken.
The location of the development called Arbor Ridge will be south of Interstate 20 near Tara Erin Lane on Columbia Highway North.
J & E Properties LLC was the applicant.
C.E. Dudley is the engineer for the project.
There will be eight lots on 10 acres.
Also during its meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, the Planning Commission heard a request to approve the plans for an expansion of the Summerton Village subdivision south of Aiken.
But after learning about ongoing stormwater drainage problems in the area, the panel voted unanimously to table matter.
Dennis Gmerek, who made the motion to delay consideration, said, “I personally would like to see some sort of resolution to the drainage issues prior to us considering the approval of the preliminary plat.”
The proposed new section of Summerton Village would be off Talatha Church Road. There would be 53 lots on approximately 21 acres.
Beazley Development Company Inc. wants to expand the subdivision.
The engineer for the project is Southern Partners Inc.
During a public hearing prior to the Planning Commission’s vote, Richard Parison and Kevin Shumin, whose homes are near Summerton Village and are downstream from the flow of stormwater, described the flooding in their yards that has worsened over the years.
Philip Green of Southern Partners said the proposed new section of Summerton Village is designed to minimize its contribution to the existing stormwater drainage problems.
In addition, he said that he and Beazley Development were willing to work with the county to find solutions to the flooding issues in the area.
The Planning Commission also voted unanimously to delay a decision on whether to recommend to County Council a proposed amendment to the Aiken County Land Management Regulations that involves private roads.
Joel Duke, the county’s chief development officer and assistant county administrator, talked to the Planning Commission about the amendment and so did former County Attorney Jim Holly and new County Attorney Bradley T. Farrar.
But some of the panel’s members said they didn’t understand what they had been told and expressed confusion about the purpose of the amendment.
“I move to table this item and bring it back in a red-lined, strike-out format with a simple explanation in English,” said Gmerek in making the motion to table.
Near the beginning of the meeting, the Planning Commission elected Grace Vance as its chairperson and Liz Stewart as its vice-chairperson.
Stewart is a former chairperson of the Aiken Planning Commission.
Gmerek is the immediate past chairperson of the Aiken County Planning Commission. Because he had served two consecutive one-year terms, he wasn’t eligible to serve again in 2021.