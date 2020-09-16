Aiken Planning Commission recommends new apartments for Village at Woodside

Plans for new apartment buildings at the Village at Woodside may soon become a reality.
The Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday night agreed to recommend to Aiken City Council a concept plan revision for the Village at Woodside to relocate 98 previously-planned multifamily apartments to a site near the development's entrance.
Silver Bluff Development LLC, the applicant, wrote that this change is being made to allow for sufficient parking and for better road and traffic circulation due to the apartments' close proximity to Silver Bluff Road.
The vote was unanimously passed 7-0.
Almost 20 current residents of the development came to the meeting to voice their concerns about the apartments. Many of them brought up the same issues including lack of communication, traffic and parking.
"This was a surprise," said Darrell Finney, a resident of the Village at Woodside. "No one knew anything about it."
"We are also very disappointed that the full disclosure of this project wasn't disclosed prior to starting construction," said residents Teresa and Red Roberts in a submitted letter.
In a submitted letter, Eugenia Hart said there have already been a few car accidents at the entrance to the development and is concerned about the additional cars that would come with having 98 new apartments.
Rick Steele, a developer who has been involved with the Village at Woodside since its initial concept, spoke at the meeting and said these apartments have been on the concept plan "since day 1." Steele also said many of the businesses in the development support the apartments and that the quality of the apartments will fit with the rest of the development.
A traffic analysis will not be required because the apartments would not generate enough additional peak hour trips to make one necessary.
The other item on the agenda was an application for an annexation request into the City of Aiken of 4 Parson Circle and the adjoining lot. The property is located in a cul-de-sac where other homes are considered in the city limits. City water and sewer services are already available in the cul-de-sac.
This vote was also passed unanimously 7-0.