Aiken officials eyeing rebuilt, reopened Fairfield Street bridge

The City of Aiken is considering rebuilding and improving, and eventually reopening, the Fairfield Street bridge, a dilapidated downtown span that has been off limits for some years now.
City Council on Monday evening directed city staff to inch forward with the project, still very much amorphous and in its infancy, and still in need of neighborhood feedback. Only a handful of City Council members were present when the decision, at a work session, was made.
The state transportation department has offered to fund a substantial portion, roughly $1.3 million, of the cost to redo and reopen the bridge in exchange for the city taking ownership of it, which translates to long-term maintenance and responsibility.
The Fairfield Street bridge closed in early 2016, shortly after it failed inspection. The bridge is in poor condition, according to a review performed by engineering firm Davis & Floyd, and the substructure, the foundation straddling the train tracks, is failing.
Signs currently block the approaches to the bridge. And the ends of the deck are piled with dirt – mounds acting as bollards.
Davis & Floyd's study, presented to City Council on Monday, included three construction options, one of which would render the Fairfield Street bridge a lookalike of the nearby York Street bridges, wood and all. Maintaining the timber aesthetic, it was noted, is of importance.
Mock-ups provided to City Council show the bridge staying within current rights of way and not straying into private property.
Each rebuilding option would cost more than $2 million total, not including money from the S.C. Department of Transportation. And depending on the choice, lifecycle costs could exceed $21 million, city documents show.
A single-span steel hybrid bridge, a Davis & Floyd representative suggested, would offer the best bang for the buck.
If the bridge is reopened to cars and trucks, it would serve as another connection – if not shortcut – into downtown Aiken. Some resistance, residential traffic concerns, namely, is expected.