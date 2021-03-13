Aiken, North Augusta will receive millions of dollars in coronavirus relief

The cities of Aiken and North Augusta are, respectively, anticipating millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money stemming from the American Rescue Plan recently signed by President Joe Biden.
Aiken’s allotment is estimated at $4.98 million, according to data shared by the Municipal Association of S.C. North Augusta is expecting much more: $8.91 million.
North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford said Friday the city is in dialogue with MASC, as well as state and federal elected officials and officials with the city of Aiken and Edgefield County.
Clifford’s understanding is that cities have until the end of 2024 to use the relief money, but said he would “prefer to execute a spending plan within the next 12 months.”
“Ultimately, the mayor and City Council will determine how the funds will be implemented within the federal guidelines,” Clifford said, “but I would like to explore how to best utilize these federal funds in infrastructure spending as a primary focus area.”
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh offered similar comments: “Any monies like this have to go through an appropriation process, and certainly any appropriations will be in compliance” with the applicable regulations.
The Treasury Department is expected to publish definitive guidance on how the money can be spent. Generally speaking, the recovery funds can be used to respond to the COVID-19 quagmire by offsetting losses, energizing economic recovery, making infrastructure investments and paying essential workers.
Smaller municipalities in and around Aiken County are also expecting relief money.
The estimated tranches range from $50,000 for Windsor to $1.8 million for Edgefield. New Ellenton is slated to receive $800,000. Barnwell and Williston are each expecting more than $1 million.
More than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Aiken County.