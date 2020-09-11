Aiken Municipal Development Commission chairman resigning

Tim Dangerfield is resigning as chairman of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, an economy-minded advisory panel that is effectively already down three members.
The commission is set to accept his resignation Sept. 15 and, afterward, elect a new leader, city documents show.
Dangerfield’s resignation letter, directed to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, City Council and members of the commission, explains that his job as an appellate panelist for the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce precludes him from sitting on the AMDC.
"After attending my interview process on this past Tuesday and reviewing the Code," Dangerfield wrote Sept. 2, "I realized that I cannot fulfill my obligation as a commissioner."
At the bottom of his letter, Dangerfield said he "really enjoyed working with this group," which was formed by City Council in August 2019 after much debate. The nine-member panel first met in May and recently met last month. Hotel Aiken — the subject of much public and private interest — was discussed.
The AMDC is responsible for addressing property issues across the city and advising City Council on development. Its independent authorities include purchasing land and working with developers on projects.
While Dangerfield is on his way out, so, too, are three City Council members on the board. Ed Girardeau, Ed Woltz and Lessie Price are voting members of the development commission, but by Sept. 14 will likely not be.
City Council, at its regular Monday meeting, is set to formally amend the commission's membership. Conflict of interest, or the simple threat of it, is of chief concern.
The measure is expected to pass. And replacements have already been named: Philip Merry, J. David Jameson and Douglas Slaughter, according to city documents.
Reached for comment Friday morning, Dangerfield said he had nothing to add.
The Aiken Municipal Development Commission meets at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.