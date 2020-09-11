You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken Municipal Development Commission chairman resigning

  • Updated
Tim Dangerfield, AMDC, Resignation
Buy Now

Tim Dangerfield looks over documents at a recent Aiken Municipal Development Commission meeting.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Tim Dangerfield is resigning as chairman of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, an economy-minded advisory panel that is effectively already down three members.

The commission is set to accept his resignation Sept. 15 and, afterward, elect a new leader, city documents show.

Dangerfield’s resignation letter, directed to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, City Council and members of the commission, explains that his job as an appellate panelist for the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce precludes him from sitting on the AMDC.

"After attending my interview process on this past Tuesday and reviewing the Code," Dangerfield wrote Sept. 2, "I realized that I cannot fulfill my obligation as a commissioner."

At the bottom of his letter, Dangerfield said he "really enjoyed working with this group," which was formed by City Council in August 2019 after much debate. The nine-member panel first met in May and recently met last month. Hotel Aiken — the subject of much public and private interest — was discussed.

The AMDC is responsible for addressing property issues across the city and advising City Council on development. Its independent authorities include purchasing land and working with developers on projects.

Aiken City Council extends mask requirements amid coronavirus pandemic

While Dangerfield is on his way out, so, too, are three City Council members on the board. Ed Girardeau, Ed Woltz and Lessie Price are voting members of the development commission, but by Sept. 14 will likely not be.

City Council, at its regular Monday meeting, is set to formally amend the commission's membership. Conflict of interest, or the simple threat of it, is of chief concern.

The measure is expected to pass. And replacements have already been named: Philip Merry, J. David Jameson and Douglas Slaughter, according to city documents.

Reached for comment Friday morning, Dangerfield said he had nothing to add.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission meets at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News