Aiken man, woman charged with housing nine juveniles in deplorable conditions

An Aiken man and woman were charged Saturday after police discovered they were housing nine juveniles in unfit conditions.
Robin Maurice Richardson, 38, and Latoya Monique Chisolm, 37, both of Aiken, each face nine charges of legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, according to jail records.
Police became aware of the situation when they responded to the Aiken residence in reference to a disturbance between Chisolm and two of her daughters Sept. 9, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. The address was not made available on the incident report.
While on scene, one of the juvenile children at the home stated she had called the police because she could not live in the residence anymore and that the living conditions inside of the residence were "unfit."
Chisolm gave consent for officers to walk through the residence, the report states.
Inside the home, police observed multiple piles of garbage inside of the residence along with roaches and roach eggs in the ceiling, the report states.
Officers observed the kitchen with dirty dishes overflowing in the sink and old food running out of the cabinet and dripping onto the stove.
The refrigerator was leaking which caused a large puddle in the kitchen floor, the report states.
Multiple piles of dirty clothes and clutter were observed in the living room and the couches being overturned and piled with garbage.
Police were informed by Chisolm there were nine juveniles living in the residence with two adults, herself and Richardson.
Officers observed there were four bedrooms with only four beds in the home for the nine juveniles.
Four of the juveniles were placed into custody of their biological father by the Department of Social Services.
An employee with DSS took the five remaining juveniles into custody in order to find placement with their family members.
Richardson and Chisolm were charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center.