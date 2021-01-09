Aiken man wanted for murder following Friday shooting

Police on Saturday night said they are seeking an Aiken man for the shooting death of a 31-year-old the day prior.
Dominique Sherard Bush, 28, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The charges, Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a report, stem from an investigation into the killing of Demetrius A. Williams, 31, who died at an Augusta hospital Friday night after being shot at least twice in Warrenville.
Two people were spotted running away from the scene of the shooting, along Legion Road, police said.
Bush is considered armed and dangerous.
"This investigation is ongoing," Abdullah said, "and as information becomes available it will be released."
Tips can be provided to the Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be given to the Midlands Crimestoppers.
Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated.