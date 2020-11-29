Aiken man killed in shooting at apartment complex near Whiskey Road

An Aiken man was killed in a shooting Sunday night at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex just off Whiskey Road.
TyQuan Graham, 34, died from at least one gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartments around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
Graham's body was found outside, according to ADPS Capt. Marty Sawyer, who was on scene alongside Charles Barranco, the chief.
"We are currently working the crime scene," Sawyer said, "and we will start following up on any leads as soon as we get them."
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is involved with the investigation. A bloodhound was at one point used to search some nearby woods.
Check back with the Aiken Standard; this story will be updated.