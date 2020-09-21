Aiken man holds up local Waffle House with loaded shotgun, deputies report

An Aiken man was charged last week with holding up a local Waffle House near S.C. Highway 19 while armed with a loaded shotgun.
Edward Demarius Douglas, 31, of Aiken was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
On Sept.18, deputies responded to the Waffle House, located at 105 Frontage Road, at 3 a.m. in reference to a wellbeing check on the restaurant's employees, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
An employee contacted the sheriff's office after the suspect entered the Waffle House with a gun.
When deputies arrived on scene, they walked toward the kitchen area where they found the suspect armed with a shotgun.
Douglas reportedly dropped the shotgun when ordered to by deputies.
Another worker reported she did not see the suspect carrying a firearm at the time he entered the restaurant. He eventually held up the firearm and walked to the back of the store into the kitchen area.
Deputies secured and cleared the shotgun, removing a round from the chamber and two from the weapon's tube, the report states.
Officers soon learned Douglas was the same suspect from a suspicious vehicle call from the day before.
When deputies made contact with the suspect at the Highway 19 Mart at 1924 Edgefield Highway, they observed the same weapon sitting in the backseat of the vehicle.
He was detained by the sheriff's office. His weapon was loaded with one shell in the chamber and four in the tube.
After the Waffle House incident, Douglas was charged and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.