Aiken man faces attempted murder charge after shooting on Linden Street

An Aiken man has been charged for reportedly shooting at a woman's car near downtown Aiken in November.
Clyde Daron Smith Jr., 34, of Aiken was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm within city limits and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to jail records.
On Nov. 23, police responded to Richland Avenue at 2:31 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Police spoke with a victim who said a man in a white vehicle had shot at her car while she was parked on Linden Street.
Arrest warrants say Smith discharged several rounds while driving north on the 100 block of Linden Street N.W.
Smith was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Thursday night.