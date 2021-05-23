Aiken man dies in Sunday shooting

A 26-year-old Aiken man died of a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Darryl Ables, the coroner, noted that his office responded at 1:47 p.m. to a report of a shooting incident in the 500 block of Iris Lane, between Wagener Road and Old Wagener Road. Pronounced dead on the scene was Dexter Sullivan, of Iris Lane.
"The details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation. Mr. Sullivan will be autopsied Wednesday," the report noted, adding that the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is continuing with the investigation.